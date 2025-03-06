Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Montreal Canadiens | Mar. 6, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to bounce back from the loss against the Anaheim Ducks when they face off with the Montreal Canadiens. Since Feb. 7, the Oilers' last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, the team has gone 1-6, with their lone win coming against the Carolina Hurricanes.

On the flip side, Montreal is heading into tonight's game with plenty of momentum. Since returning from the 4 Nations hiatus, the team has won five in a row, including two wins over the Sabres.

Heading into tonight's contest, Edmonton sits second in the Pacific Division with 74 points, putting them three ahead of the LA Kings. Currently, Vegas is sitting atop the divisional standings with a six-point lead over the Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: * Indicates player is questionable.

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Jeff Skinner - Kasperi Kapanen - Corey Perry

Defense

Mattias Ekholm* - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Ty Emberson Brett Kulak - John Klingberg

Goalies

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidson, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm*

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson Adam Henrique, Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak

Odds for tonight's Oilers-Canadiens game, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Edmonton sits as a betting favorite even though the team has struggled as of late.

On DraftKings, Edmonton is a -250 favorite while Montreal is a +205 underdog. On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -260 favorite while Montreal is a +210 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $250 bet on Edmonton via FanDuel to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on the Habs could win $205 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, Edmonton will host the Dallas Stars on Saturday, before then hitting the road for a four-game stretch that will kick off with a visit to Buffalo on Monday.

From there the team will make stops in New Jersey, and New York, with games against the Devils, Islanders, and Rangers to follow.

