Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the New Jersey Devils | Mar. 13 2025

The Edmonton Oilers will look to get back in the win column on Thursday when they face off with the New Jersey Devils on the road. After a win over the Montreal Canadiens on March 6 and the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Edmonton was handed a 3-2 loss by the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Devils are heading into Thursday's game on a two-game winning streak, including a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. New Jersey is third in the Metropolitan Division with a 35-25-6 record, six points out of second place and six points ahead of the Blue Jackets.

Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division with a 37-23-4 record, with only one point separating the team from the trailing LA Kings.

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Jeff Skinner - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson Vasily Podkolzin - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Max Jones - Kasperi Kapanen - Corey Perry

Defense

Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Ad

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson

Odds for Oilers-Devils matchup and upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Edmonton is a slight betting favorite even though the team is coming off a loss.

On FanDuel, the Oilers are -134 favorites while New Jersey is a +112 underdog. On DraftKings, Edmonton is a -142 favorite while the Devils are +120 underdogs.

Ad

It would take a $142 bet on Edmonton on DraftKings to win $100 and a $100 bet on New Jersey would net $120.

Following Thursday's game, the Oilers will head to New York, where they'll face the Islanders on Friday and the Rangers on Sunday.

They will then head back home for a four-game stretch that will start with a matchup with Utah on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama