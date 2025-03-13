Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the New Jersey Devils | Mar. 13 2025

The Edmonton Oilers will look to get back in the win column on Thursday when they face off with the New Jersey Devils on the road. After a win over the Montreal Canadiens on March 6 and the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Edmonton was handed a 3-2 loss by the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Devils are heading into Thursday's game on a two-game winning streak, including a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. New Jersey is third in the Metropolitan Division with a 35-25-6 record, six points out of second place and six points ahead of the Blue Jackets.
Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division with a 37-23-4 record, with only one point separating the team from the trailing LA Kings.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Jeff Skinner - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson
- Vasily Podkolzin - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
- Max Jones - Kasperi Kapanen - Corey Perry
Defense
- Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher
- Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard
Powerplay
- Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
- Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
- Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson
Odds for Oilers-Devils matchup and upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule
Edmonton is a slight betting favorite even though the team is coming off a loss.
On FanDuel, the Oilers are -134 favorites while New Jersey is a +112 underdog. On DraftKings, Edmonton is a -142 favorite while the Devils are +120 underdogs.
It would take a $142 bet on Edmonton on DraftKings to win $100 and a $100 bet on New Jersey would net $120.
Following Thursday's game, the Oilers will head to New York, where they'll face the Islanders on Friday and the Rangers on Sunday.
They will then head back home for a four-game stretch that will start with a matchup with Utah on Tuesday.
