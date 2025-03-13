  • home icon
Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the New Jersey Devils | Mar. 13 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 13, 2025 16:58 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils (image credit: IMAGN)

The Edmonton Oilers will look to get back in the win column on Thursday when they face off with the New Jersey Devils on the road. After a win over the Montreal Canadiens on March 6 and the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Edmonton was handed a 3-2 loss by the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Devils are heading into Thursday's game on a two-game winning streak, including a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. New Jersey is third in the Metropolitan Division with a 35-25-6 record, six points out of second place and six points ahead of the Blue Jackets.

Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division with a 37-23-4 record, with only one point separating the team from the trailing LA Kings.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  2. Jeff Skinner - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson
  3. Vasily Podkolzin - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
  4. Max Jones - Kasperi Kapanen - Corey Perry

Defense

  1. Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard
  2. Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher
  3. Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

  1. Stuart Skinner
  2. Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

  1. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
  2. Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
  2. Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson

Odds for Oilers-Devils matchup and upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Edmonton is a slight betting favorite even though the team is coming off a loss.

On FanDuel, the Oilers are -134 favorites while New Jersey is a +112 underdog. On DraftKings, Edmonton is a -142 favorite while the Devils are +120 underdogs.

It would take a $142 bet on Edmonton on DraftKings to win $100 and a $100 bet on New Jersey would net $120.

Following Thursday's game, the Oilers will head to New York, where they'll face the Islanders on Friday and the Rangers on Sunday.

They will then head back home for a four-game stretch that will start with a matchup with Utah on Tuesday.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
