Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against New York Islanders | March 14, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they face off with the New York Islanders in their third of four straight road games. Tonight's game will also notably serve as the second leg of a back-to-back after Edmonton dropped a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils last night.

Ad

As it turns out, Edmonton isn't the only one heading into tonight's game amid a two-game skid. On the flip side, the Islanders are heading into tonight's game after losing back-to-back games against the Anaheim Ducks and the LA Kings.

The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division, just one point behind the second-place Kings. If Edmonton wins tonight and LA loses its next game, the Oilers can move into second in the divisional standings.

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Jeff Skinner - Adam Henrique - Viktor Arvidsson Vasily Podkolzin - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor Brown Max Jones - Kasperi Kapanen - Corey Perry

Defense

Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Calvin Pickard Stuart Skinner

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Ad

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson

Looking at the odds for tonight's Oilers vs Islanders game, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Islanders, Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite, which should come as little surprise given its record this season compared to New York's.

Ad

On DraftKings, Edmonton is sitting as a -125 favorite, while on the flip side, New York is sitting as a +105 underdog. Meanwhile, on FanDuel, Edmonton is a -128 favorite, while New York is a +106 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, a $125 bet on Edmonton as the favorites via DraftKings could win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on New York as the underdogs could win $105 in addition to the original bet.

Ad

Following tonight's game, Edmonton will wrap up their East Coast road trip with a game against the Rangers on Sunday before heading home to host Utah on Tuesday.

The team will host the Jets on Thursday and the Kraken on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama