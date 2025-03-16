Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the New York Rangers| Mar. 16, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to make it back-to-back wins when they collide with the New York Rangers on the road. After a tough four-game skid following the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, Edmonton has seemingly started to find their rhythm as they set their sights on another deep postseason run this year.

While the Oilers are coming off an OT win over the New York Islanders, the Rangers are fresh off a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild this week, which snapped a four-game skid for the team.

Although Edmonton, Vegas and Los Angeles are all competing for the top three slots in the Pacific Division, all three are many games ahead of fourth-place. As a result, assuming no severe losing streaks, Edmonton appears to be on track to make the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Adam Henrique - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Corey Perry - Leon Draisaitl - Connor Brown Vasily Podkolzin - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Viktor Arvidsson Jeff Skinner - Kasperi Kapanen - Mattias Janmark

Defense

Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Calvin Pickard Stuart Skinner

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson

Odds for tonight's Oilers vs Rangers game, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On DraftKings, Edmonton is a -135 favorite, while on the flip side, New York is a +114 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Edmonton is a -146 favorite, while New York is a +122 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $135 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on the Rangers could win $114 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Oilers will host the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The team will then kick off next week by hosting the Dallas Stars on Wednesday before hitting the road for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Kraken on Thursday.

