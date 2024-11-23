Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | Nov. 23, 2024

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will face off with the New York Rangers in a highly-anticipated game that will see the Oilers look to bounce back from a loss to the Wild on Thursday. The loss, which dropped the team to 2-3 in their last five, sees the Oilers sitting in fourth place in the Pacific Division, one point behind the Los Angeles Kings.

On the flip side, the Rangers are sitting in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division after a hot start to the year. Heading into tonight's game the Rangers will be looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the Flames, which dropped them to 3-2 in their last five.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Oilers have several players sidelined, with Evander Kane remaining on the long-term injured-reserve list after undergoing abdominal surgery. In addition, Viktor Arvidsson is expected to be out after missing his fifth straight game earlier in the week.

On top of that, Darnell Nurse and Zach Hyman are both listed as day-to-day. Hyman likely won't play tonight, however, there's a chance Nurse will return to action tonight.

If he doesn't, the Oilers lines are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Connor McDavid - RW Leon Draisaitl LW Jeff Skinner - C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - RW Kasperi Kapanen LW Mattias Janmark - C Adam Henrique - RW Connor Brown LW Drake Caggiula - C Derek Ryan - RW Corey Perry

Defense:

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson Josh Brown - Troy Stecher

Goalies:

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Powerplay:

Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Connor McDavid Connor Brown, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Brett Kulak, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill:

Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Brett Kulak, Josh Brown

Ahead of tonight's game, the NHL community seems incredibly divided on who they think will get the win. On both Bally Bet and BetRiver, the Rangers have -104 odds to win, while on the flip side, Edmonton has -117 odds to win.

To simplify these numbers, it would take a $104 bet on the Rangers to win $100, while it would take a $117 bet on the Oilers to win $100. Of course, these odds can, and likely will, shift slightly between the time of publication and puck drop as betting lines shift based on betting action.

Following tonight's game with the Rangers, Edmonton will hit the road for a three-game stretch that will see them kick off a back-to-back with a game against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday, Nov. 29.

The team will then head to Colorado for a game against the Avalanche the following day before closing out their road stretch with a game against the Golden Knights on Dec. 3.

