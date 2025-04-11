Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to build momentum on a win against the St. Louis Blues when they host the San Jose Sharks. In their most recent outing, the Oilers were able to snap a two-game skid by picking up a big win over the surging St. Louis Blues.
While Edmonton's heading into tonight's game with momentum on their side, San Jose is in the midst of a seven-game skid that most recently saw it drop an 8-7 loss to the Minnesota Wild in a high-scoring affair.
While San Jose has already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, Edmonton is still looking to clinch a spot in the Pacific Division. Currently, the team is sitting comfortably in third place with 95 points, with a playoff berth within arms reach.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Jeff Skinner - Connor McDavid - Connor Brown
- Viktor Arvidsson - Adam Henrique - Zach Hyman
- Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Corey Perry
- Max Jones - Noah Philp - Kasperi Kapanen
Defense
- Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
- Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson
- Cam Dineen - Troy Stecher
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard
Powerplay
- Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner, Evan Bouchard
- Vasily Podkolzin, Adam Henrique, Corey Perry, Darnell Nurse, Connor Brown
Penalty Kill
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Troy Stecher
- Adam Henrique, Kasperi Kapanen, Ty Emberson, Brett Kulak
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Sharks, as well as the remainder of the season for Edmonton as we approach the playoffs
Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Sharks, it should come as no surprise that the reigning Western Conference champs are sitting as pretty comfortable betting favorites.
On DraftKings, Edmonton is a -425 favorite, while on the flip side San Jose is a +330 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Edmonton is a -410 favorite, while San Jose is a +315 underdog.
Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $410 bet on Edmonton as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet. Meanwhile, on the flip side, a $100 bet on the Sharks could win $315 in addition to the original bet, if the team is able to pick up a win.
Following tonight's clash with the Sharks, Edmonton will hit the road and travel to Winnipeg for a showdown with the Jets on Sunday, before then heading back home to host the LA Kings the following night.
The team will then wrap up the regular season with a rematch against the Sharks on the road next Wednesday before shifting their focus to the postseason.
