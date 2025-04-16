Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks | April 16, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will wrap up the regular season with a game against the San Jose Sharks. The Oilers' three-game win streak was snapped after a 5-0 loss against the LA Kings on Monday.
On the flip side, the Sharks are heading into tonight's game in the midst of a 10-game skid that most recently saw the team drop a 2-1 OT loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
Given that the Oilers have already clinched a spot in the postseason and San Jose is well outside of playoff contention, tonight's game is expected to be a low-stakes affair for both teams. Edmonton will look to enter the postseason with its team at full strength.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Jeff Skinner - Connor McDavid - Connor Brown
- Vasily Podkolzin - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Viktor Arvidsson
- Corey Perry - Adam Henrique - Kasperi Kapanen
- Max Jones - Mattias Janmark - Quinn Hutson
Defense
- Brett Kulak - Evan Bouchard
- Cam Dineen. - Ty Emberson
- Josh Brown - Connor Carrick
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard
Powerplay
- Viktor Arvidsson, Adam Henrique, Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evan Bouchard
- Jeff Skinner, Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen, Connor Carrick, Brett Kulak
Penalty Kill
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson
- Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Josh Brown, Evan Bouchard
Looking at the odds for tonight's clash between the Oilers and the Sharks ahead of the NHL playoffs
Heading into tonight's clash between the Oilers and the Sharks, it should come as no surprise that Edmonton is sitting as a comfortable betting favorite.
On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -235 favorite, while on the flip side, San Jose is a +190 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -225 favorite and San Jose is a +185 underdog.
Based on the latest lines, it would take a $235 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on San Jose as the underdogs could win $190 in addition to the original bet.
After the regular season ends on Thursday, the first round of playoff action will begin on Saturday. However, so far, no specific games or times have been announced by the league.
