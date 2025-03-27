Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Seattle Kraken | Mar. 27 2025

On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers will face the Seattle Kraken on the road after a 4–3 loss to the Dallas Stars last night. While the team won four of its last five before Wednesday's showdown with the Stars, it came up short in a Western Conference showdown, setting the stage for tonight's game against the Kraken.

Edmonton is fresh off a loss last night, while Seattle has lost three straight, with its most recent outing being a 4–3 loss at the hands of the Calgary Flames.

Heading into tonight's game, Edmonton is sitting in third place in the Pacific Division, two points behind the LA Kings and seven points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks. On the flip side, the Kraken are sitting in seventh place in the divisional standings, with their wild-card hopes quickly slipping away.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Vasily Podkolzin - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Viktor Arvidsson Kasperi Kapanen - Adam Henrique - Zach Hyman Jeff Skinner - Mattias Janmark - Connor Brown Max Jones - Derek Ryan - Corey Perry

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Jake Walman Brett Kulak - Troy Stecher

Goalie

Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Kasperi Kapanen, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak

Looking at the previous meetings between the Oilers and the Kraken as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Tonight's showdown between Edmonton and Seattle will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

In early January, the two teams collided in Seattle, with the Oilers winning the game 4–2. Later in the month, they repeated their performance with a 4–2 win over Seattle at home, extending their regular-season series record to 2-0.

Then, on Saturday, the two teams ran things back in Edmonton, with the Oilers picking up another win to push the regular-season series to 3-0.

Following tonight's game, Edmonton will return home to host the Calgary Flames on Saturday before hitting the road for a four-game road trip, playing the Golden Knights, the Sharks, the Kings and the Anaheim Ducks.

