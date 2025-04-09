Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the St. Louis Blues | April 9, 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 09, 2025 17:00 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers lines for tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues (image credit: IMAGN)

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers will host the St. Louis Blues in their first home game since March 29. The reigning Western Conference champions lost 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, marking their second straight loss after a 3-0 shutout at the hands of the LA Kings on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Blues have continued to impress in the Central Division, winning nine of their last 10 games.

Edmonton is third in the Pacific Division, but the team has yet to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Similarly, St. Louis is fourth in the Central Division and is also looking to secure a playoff berth.

With just a handful of games left in the regular season, and both teams looking to seal the deal and punch their tickets to the postseason, Wednesday's game is poised to produce fireworks.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Vasily Podkolzin - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Viktor Arvidsson
  2. Zach Hyman - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry
  3. Jeff Skinner - Mattias Janmark - Connor Brown
  4. Max Jones - Noah Philp - Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

  1. Darnell Nurse - Jake Walman
  2. Brett Kulak - Evan Bouchard
  3. Troy Stecher - Ty Emberson

Goalies

  1. Calvin Pickard
  2. Oliver Rodrigue

Powerplay

  1. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Evan Bouchard
  2. Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
  2. Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Ty Emberson, Brett Kulak

Looking at the two previous meetings between the Oilers and the Blues this season, and upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Wednesday's clash between the Oilers and the Blues will be the third and final regular-season meeting this campaign

On Dec. 7, they faced off in Edmonton, with the Oilers successfully defending home ice. The two teams ran things back in St. Louis on Feb. 4, and Edmonton secured a 2-0 lead in the season series.

Following Wednesday's game, the Oilers will host the San Jose Sharks on Friday, before hitting the road to face off with the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

The team will then head back home to host the LA Kings on Monday, before wrapping up the regular season with a road game against the San Jose Sharks on April 16.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
