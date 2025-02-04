Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against St. Louis Blues | Feb. 4 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to snap a two-game skid when they collide with the St. Louis Blues on the road. In Edmonton's most recent game, the team was handed a 4-3 loss by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, which came after a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

On the flip side, in the case of the Blues, the team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

Edmonton is sitting atop the Pacific Division alongside the Vegas Golden Knights, with both teams holding an eight-point lead over the third-place LA Kings.

Meanwhile, the Blues (24-25-4) are in fifth place in the Central Division, putting them eight points behind the fourth-place Colorado Avalanche.

While Edmonton's sitting comfortably in postseason contention, the Blues will need to string together wins if they want to make a push in the Western Conference Wild Card race.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Key: * Indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry Viktor Arvidsson - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman Jeff Skinner - Adam Henrique - Kasperi Kapanen Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Connor Brown

Defense:

Mattias Ekholm* - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies:

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Powerplay:

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill:

Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm*, Ty Emberson Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Mattias Janmark, Darnell Nurse, Troy Stecher

Looking at the odds for tonight's Oilers vs Blues game, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Blues, Edmonton is sitting as a betting favorite, which is indicative of how well the team has played this season compared to St. Louis.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -188 favorite, while on the flip side, St. Louis is a +155 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -185 favorite, while St. Louis is a +154 underdog.

Based on the latest odds, it would take a $185 bet on DraftKings to win $100 on Edmonton, while on the flip side, a $100 bet on St. Louis could win $154.

Following tonight's game in St. Louis, the Oilers will head to Chicago for a showdown with the Blackhawks tomorrow before heading back home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

The team will then enjoy a 15-day hiatus for the Four Nations Face-Off Tournament before returning to action on Feb. 22 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

