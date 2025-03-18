  • home icon
Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against the Utah Hockey Club | March 18, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 18, 2025 16:02 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's game against the Utah Hockey Club (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to make it three in a row when they host the Utah Hockey Club. Over the weekend, the team was able to build on an overtime win against the New York Islanders by picking up a win over the New York Rangers to conclude their East Coast road trip.

On the flip side, Utah is heading into tonight's game after a road win over the Canucks on Sunday, and will be looking to make it two in a row tonight.

Currently, Edmonton is sitting in second place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Golden Knights, and one point ahead of the third-place LA Kings.

With Vancouver sitting eight points outside of third place, Edmonton, LA and Vegas seem poised to battle it out amongst themselves for the top three spots in the divisional standings before the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

  1. Adam Henrique - Connor McDavid - Kasperi Kapanen
  2. Corey Perry - Leon Draisaitl - Connor Brown
  3. Vasily Podkolzin - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Viktor Arvidsson
  4. Jeff Skinner - Mattias Janmark - Max Jones

Defense

  1. Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard
  2. Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher
  3. Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

  1. Stuart Skinner
  2. Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

  1. Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
  2. Viktor Arvidsson, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
  2. Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Utah Hockey Club, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Utah Hockey Club, Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks, which should come as no surprise given its record this season compared to Utah's.

Currently, on FanDuel, Edmonton is a -156 favorite, while Utah is a +130 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -155 favorite, while Utah is a +130 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $156 bet on Edmonton as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Utah could wind up winning $130 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Oilers will host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and the Dallas Stars next Wednesday before hitting the road.

