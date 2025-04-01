Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Vegas Golden Knights | April 1, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to make it two wins in a row when they collide with the Vegas Golden Knights on the road. In their most recent outing, the team snapped a two-game skid by defeating the Calgary Flames 3-2 in OT on Saturday, pushing their record this season to 42-26-5.

While Edmonton's fresh off a win, Vegas is heading into tonight's game in the midst of an impressive six-game win streak, the second longest active win streak of any team in the NHL.

Currently, the Oilers are sitting in third place in the Central Division, seven points ahead of the fourth-placed Calgary Flames, and two points behind the second-placed LA Kings. While the team is sitting on the verge of clinching a spot in the postseason, the big question is where they'll be seeded.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson Jeff Skinner - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman Max Jones - Adam Henrique - Kasperi Kapanen Corey Perry - Mattias Janmark - Connor Brown

Defense

Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Calvin Pickard Olivier Rodrigue

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Viktor Arvidsson, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Ty Emberson, Brett Kulak

Looking at the previous meetings between the Oilers and the Golden Knights this season, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Tonight's game between the Oilers and the Golden Knights will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these two teams this year. Back in November, Vegas opened up the regular-season series with a 4-2 win.

The Golden Knights were then able to extend their head-to-head record to 2-0 with another win over the Oilers in early December.

Just a few weeks later, however, Edmonton was able to pick up a 6-3 win over Vegas.

Followng tonight's game, Edmonton will continue on the road for three more games that will see it play the Sharks on Thursday and the Kings on Saturday. The team will then wrap up its road trip with a game against the Ducks on Monday before heading back home for two games.

