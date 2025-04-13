Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets | April 13, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Winnipeg Jets on the road on Sunday as they look to build on a two-game win streak ahead of the postseason.
The team picked up a big 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday, building on a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues that pushed the Oilers to 3-2 over their last five.
Meanwhile, Winnipeg is heading into the game fresh off a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, for their second straight win.
With both teams having already clinched playoff spots, fans could be in for a preview of a potential Western Conference matchup.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable.
Forwards
- Jeff Skinner - Connor McDavid - Connor Brown
- Viktor Arvidsson - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry
- Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Kasperi Kapanen
- Max Jones - Noah Philp - Trent Frederic*
Defense
- Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
- Brett Kulak - Troy Stecher
- Cam Dineen - Ty Emberson
Goalies
- Calvin Pickard
- Stuart Skinner
Powerplay
- Connor McDavid, Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner, Evan Bouchard, Kasperi Kapanen
- Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Vasily Podkolzin
Penalty Kill
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Troy Stecher
- Adam Henrique, Kasperi Kapanen, Evan Bouchard, Ty Emberson
Odds for Oilers-Jets, and upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule
Heading into Sunday's clash between the Oilers and the Jets, betting odds are incredibly close given how well both teams have played this season.
On DraftKings, Winnipeg is a -120 favorite while Edmonton is a +100 underdog. On FanDuel, the Jets are -122 favorites and the Oilers are +102 underdogs.
It would take a $122 bet on Winnipeg as the favorite on FanDuel to win $100 while a $100 bet on Edmonton would double with a win.
Given how tight these lines are, don't be surprised to see some movement before the puck drops.
Following Sunday's matchup, the Oilers will head back home to host the LA Kings on Monday, before closing out the 2024-25 regular season with a road game against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.
