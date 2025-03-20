Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets| March 20, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets in a potential Western Conference playoff matchup. Edmonton comes in at 40-24-4 on the season while Winnipeg enters with an impressive 47-18-4 record.

The Oilers have some injuries to contend with. Defenseman John Klingberg is day-to-day and not expected to play. Left wing Evander Kane, center Trent Frederic and defenseman Alec Regula are all on Injured Reserve. Zach Hyman and Mattias Ekholm are back in the lineup.

Here's what Edmonton's lineup could look like.

Forwards:

LW Jeff Skinner - C Connor McDavid - RW Zach Hyman

LW Corey Perry - C Leon Draisaitl - RW Connor Brown

LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - RW Viktor Arvidsson

LW Mattias Janmark - C Adam Henrique - RW Kasperi Kapanen

Defensive Pairs:

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Jake Walman

Brett Kulak - Troy Stecher

Goalkeepers:

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Power Play Units:

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Evan Bouchard. Corey Perry, Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, and Jake Walman.

Penalty Kill Lines:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, and Jake Walman.

Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Mattias Ekholm, and Brett Kulak.

The Oilers are coming off a huge 7-1 home win over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

Thursday's puck drop is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Odds for tonight's Oilers matchup and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Edmonton Oilers are home favorites despite playing the Winnipeg Jets who have a better record. Here are the full odds, per Odds Shark:

Edmonton is -135 on the moneyline.

Winnipeg is +109 to win outright.

The puck line is Edmonton -1.5, which is +198.

The Jets are -235 to cover.

The total is six goals.

The over is +100, and the under is -120.

After Thursday's matchup, the Oilers will take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. ET to close out their homestand.

The Edmonton Oilers are favorites to win tonight (Imagn)

They will then head on the road to face off with the Seattle Kraken on March 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

