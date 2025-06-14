Oilers' starting goalie dilemma: Should Stuart Skinner sit out for Calvin Pickard in Stanley Cup Final Game 5?

The Edmonton Oilers face a dilemma ahead of Saturday night’s crucial Game 5 showdown against the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

Specifically, does coach Kris Knoblauch go with Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard in goal?

This question has bubbled to the surface amid Skinner’s struggles against the Panthers. In Game 3, the Panthers blew the doors off the game, shellacking the Oilers 6-1.

Knoblauch came back with Skinner in Game 4, only to yank him after the first period when Skinner surrendered three goals. Edmonton was fortunate enough to rally and win the game in overtime thanks to Leon Draisaitl’s heroics.

But beyond Draisaitl’s efforts, it was Calvin Pickard who held the fort, buying the Oilers enough time to get back into the game.

With Game 4’s win, Pickard is now 7-0 this postseason and looking increasingly comfortable. In fact, Pickard had already unseated Skinner as the team’s starting goaltender this postseason. But an injury sustained in the team’s second-round series against the Golden Knights forced Skinner back in the crease.

While Skinner played well enough against the Dallas Stars, his unraveling in the last two games against the Panthers makes it clear that Knoblauch must go with the hot hand and start Calvin Pickard in Game 5.

Edmonton cannot afford to roll the dice with Skinner, only to have him falter, potentially costing his team the game and putting them on the brink of elimination.

Calvin Pickard should start Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final for Oilers based on his numbers

Pickard's numbers make a solid case for him getting the start in Game 5 - Source: Imagn

Pickard’s numbers make a compelling case for the 33-year-old to get the crease in Game 5 on Saturday night.

He’s 7-0 with a 2.69 GAA and an .896 SV% in nine games.

Those numbers don’t jump off the screen, but then looking more closely, it’s evident that Pickard’s numbers are skewed by one or two games.

For instance, Pickard stopped 15 of 17 shots in Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. That outing dropped Pickard’s SV% to .882.

Then, there was a 38-save performance against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 in the first round. That outing raised Pickard’s SV% to .927. In his last outing against the Panthers, Pickard stopped 22 of 23 shots, showing a .957 SV%.

Pickard’s GAA tends to get skewed somewhat as he’s surrendered four goals three times this postseason, with one outing allowing three. All three of those games were Oilers’ wins. Pickard has also allowed two goals or fewer four times this postseason, particularly in his last outing in Game 4 against Florida.

Ultimately, NHL goalies are paid to win games. That’s what Pickard has done this postseason. So, there’s no reason why the Oilers should roll with Pickard in Game 5 on Saturday night, as they look to take a 3-2 series lead in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

