Here we go again. The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are set to face off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Home ice has yet to be decided; however, the Kings (101 points) are in the driver's seat, four points ahead of the Oilers (97 points) with just three games remaining in their regular seasons.

The two rivals will actually face off on Monday night in Edmonton, which will go a long way in deciding who finishes second and third in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers have had home-ice advantage in their three previous series, so the Kings are hoping that an extra game at Crypto.com Arena can change their fortunes in 2024-25. And with the best home record in the league (31-5-4), it's hard to dismiss the importance of it.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: H2H record

The Oilers are 36-18 all-time in the playoffs against the Kings.

The Oilers have an 8-2 record in playoff series against the Kings.

Los Angeles has won two of their three matchups in the 2024-25 regular season.

Edmonton averages 4.22 goals per game against Los Angeles in the postseason.

The Kings average 3.28 goals per game against the Oilers in the playoffs.

Oilers vs. Kings: Key player matchups

Whenever the Edmonton Oilers are involved, the most important matchup will always be whoever is attempting to limit superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. They will likely see a lot of shutdown centermen Phillip Danault and some Anze Kopitar up front, while defensemen Drew Doughty, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Mikey Anderson should shoulder most of the load on the back end.

The matchup between the Oilers' power play and the Kings' penalty kill will also play a major factor in the result of the series. Edmonton's potent top unit ranked eighth in the NHL at 24.8% in 2024-25, while LA had the league's fifth-best penalty kill at 81.8%. When the games tighten up at 5-on-5 in the playoffs, special teams can become the difference between winning and losing.

Oilers vs. Kings: Predictions

Many believe it's the Kings' year to finally slay the dragon and beat the Oilers in the playoffs. While I agree that out of the last four years, this is their best opportunity to do it, I am still leaning towards Edmonton in this series.

Injuries have been a huge problem for the Oilers down the stretch of the regular season; however, if Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are out there, it's hard to bet against them. This will be an extremely hard-fought and tight-checking series that I expect to go the distance. Ultimately, Edmonton's high-end talent will be the difference, pushing them past the Los Angeles Kings in seven games.

Prediction: Edmonton beats Los Angeles in seven games.

