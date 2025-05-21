Oilers vs Stars playoff history: Biggest wins, longest losing streak, and more key stats explored

The Edmonton Oilers are set to play the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.
Edmonton and Dallas are playing in the Conference Finals for the second-straight season. Dallas went 2-1 against Edmonton this season.
The two teams have also played several teams in the playoffs, and here are some key stats between these teams in the playoffs.
Oilers vs Stars playoff history
Edmonton is 19-29 all-time against Dallas in the playoffs and is 3-6 in series against the Stars.
Most recent series
The most recent playoff series came in 2024, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars in six games.
Edmonton won the first game in double OT before losing Games 2 and 3. Yet, the Oilers won Games 4, 5, and 6 to win the series.
Longest losing streak
The Oilers have the longest losing streak in the series.
These teams played four straight years from 1998 until 2001. In 1998, Edmonton won Game 2, but then lost Games 3, 4, and 5 to lose the series. The Oilers were swept the next season and then lost the first two games the following year.
In total, Edmonton lost nine straight playoff games against the Stars from 1998 until 2000.
Biggest win
The biggest win came in 2017 when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 7-1 for a goal margin of six goals. The Oilers have beaten Dallas by six goals five times in the playoffs.
The Stars' biggest win is by five goals, happening seven times, most recently last season, beating Edmonton 5-0.
Who is favored to win this series?
The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars are playing in the Western Conference Finals, and the oddsmakers have it as a pick'em at -110 apiece.
Dallas, meanwhile, enters the series looking to exact revenge against Edmonton.
"I think we've learned a lot the last two years," Oettinger said, via NHL.com. "That's all we wanted after we lost last year is this opportunity. The fact that we get to play Edmonton again makes it even better."
Edmonton, meanwhile, knows beating Dallas will be hard to do but they are up for the challenge.
“Obviously they’re a really deep team,” McDavid said. “It’s the conference final, so everybody is going to be a good team. They have scoring all over. I think they have eight 20-goal scorers or something like that. They’re incredibly deep, have good [defensemen], great goalie. They have a really good team, it’ll be a good test.”
Game 1 is set for May 21 at 8 p.m. ET in Dallas.
