Panthers lineup today: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 4, 2025

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to kick off the Stanley Cup Finals with a big win against the Edmonton Oilers.

After staving off a 3-0 comeback by the Oilers and winning their first Stanley Cup in franchise history last season, the Panthers entered the 2024-25 season eager to go back-to-back as Stanley Cup champions.

Since the turn of the century, we've only seen two teams go back-to-back in the Stanley Cup, with the Penguins doing it in 2015/16 and 2016/17 and Tampa Bay in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Following a first-round series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, a second-round win over the Toronto Maple Leafs and an Eastern Conference Finals win over the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida is just four wins away from another title.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * Indicates player is questionable to play

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen* - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand Jesper Boqvist - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Evan Rodrigues, Sam Reinhart, Aaron Ekblad Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones

Penalty Kill

Tomas Nosek, Eetu Luostarinen*, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Dmitry Kulikov, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Panthers and the Oilers

Heading into tonight's game between the Panthers and the Oilers, Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite as they look to capitalize on home ice advantage and secure an early lead in the series.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -125 favorite, while on the flip side, Florida is a +104 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -120 favorite while Florida is a +100 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings betting lines, it would take a $120 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 on top of the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Florida would win $100, doubling when taking into consideration the original wager being returned.

Following tonight's game, the two sides will collide again on Friday in Game 2 before the series heads to Florida for Games 3 & 4.

