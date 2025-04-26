Panthers lineup today: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 3 against Tampa Bay Lightning | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 26, 2025

Florida will look to go up 3-0 in its first-round series against Tampa Bay on Saturday. After a 2-0 win on Thursday, the Panthers will head back home to host the Lightning for Games 3 and 4.

With a chance to close out the series in four games, the reigning Stanley Cup champions have plenty of momentum on their side when they take the ice at home.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay will be under the gun, with the team in desperate need of a win if it wants to avoid a 0-3 series deficit.

The big question is if Florida captain Aleksander Barkov will suit up after exiting Game 2 with an injury.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov* - Sam Reinhart Mackie Samoskevich - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand Jesper Boqvist - Nico Sturm - Evan Rodrigues

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov*, Sam Reinhart, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues, Nate Schmidt

Penalty kill

Evan Rodrigues, Jonah Gadjovich, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov

Odds for Game 3 between Panthers and Lightning

The Panthers are slight betting favorites on most major sportsbooks following their back-to-back wins.

On FanDuel, Florida is a -138 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +115 underdog. On DraftKings, the Panthers are -135 favorites and the Lightning are +114 underdogs.

It would take a $135 bet on the reigning Stanley Cup champs to win $100 on DraftKings, and a $100 bet on Tampa Bay would net $114.

Following Game 3, the two teams will be back in action on Monday. If the Lightning steal one on the road, the teams will collide in Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday.

