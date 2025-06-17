Panthers lineup today: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 17, 2025

On Tuesday, the Florida Panthers will look to close out their series against the Edmonton Oilers and become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. While the reigning champs wound up losing Game 1, they rallied by winning Games 2 and 3, before securing a 3-2 lead in this best-of-seven series with a 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5.
Now, with home ice advantage and a chance to close out this series in front of their hometown fans, Game 6 seems poised to deliver fireworks.
Throughout NHL history, only eight teams have repeated as Stanley Cup champions, with the most recent examples being the Tampa Bay Lightning, who went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who accomplished the feat with Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change.
Forwards
- Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
- Evan Rodrigues - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
- AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich
Defense
- Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
- Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Vitek Vanecek
Powerplay
- Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad
- Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill
- Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
- Tomas Nosek, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones
Odds for tonight's game between Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers
Florida is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major US-based sportsbooks.
Currently, the reigning champs are -150 favorites on FanDuel, with the Oilers sitting as +125 underdogs. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -155 favorite while Edmonton is a +130 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a -155 bet on Florida as the favorite to win a $100 profit, while a $100 bet on the Oilers as the underdogs could win a $130 profit.
If Edmonton wins tonight, the series will head back to Edmonton for Game 7, which is set to take place on Friday, Jun. 20.
