Panthers lineup today: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 17, 2025

On Tuesday, the Florida Panthers will look to close out their series against the Edmonton Oilers and become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. While the reigning champs wound up losing Game 1, they rallied by winning Games 2 and 3, before securing a 3-2 lead in this best-of-seven series with a 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Now, with home ice advantage and a chance to close out this series in front of their hometown fans, Game 6 seems poised to deliver fireworks.

Throughout NHL history, only eight teams have repeated as Stanley Cup champions, with the most recent examples being the Tampa Bay Lightning, who went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who accomplished the feat with Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Evan Rodrigues - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Tomas Nosek, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones

Odds for tonight's game between Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers

Florida is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major US-based sportsbooks.

Currently, the reigning champs are -150 favorites on FanDuel, with the Oilers sitting as +125 underdogs. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -155 favorite while Edmonton is a +130 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a -155 bet on Florida as the favorite to win a $100 profit, while a $100 bet on the Oilers as the underdogs could win a $130 profit.

If Edmonton wins tonight, the series will head back to Edmonton for Game 7, which is set to take place on Friday, Jun. 20.

