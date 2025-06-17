  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Florida Panthers
  • Panthers lineup today: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 17, 2025

Panthers lineup today: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 17, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Jun 17, 2025 15:47 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Florida Panthers projected lines for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers (Image credit: Imagn)

On Tuesday, the Florida Panthers will look to close out their series against the Edmonton Oilers and become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. While the reigning champs wound up losing Game 1, they rallied by winning Games 2 and 3, before securing a 3-2 lead in this best-of-seven series with a 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Ad

Now, with home ice advantage and a chance to close out this series in front of their hometown fans, Game 6 seems poised to deliver fireworks.

Throughout NHL history, only eight teams have repeated as Stanley Cup champions, with the most recent examples being the Tampa Bay Lightning, who went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who accomplished the feat with Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Forwards

  1. Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
  2. Evan Rodrigues - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
  3. Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
  4. AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich

Defense

  1. Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
  2. Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
  3. Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

  1. Sergei Bobrovsky
  2. Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

  1. Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad
  2. Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

  1. Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
  2. Tomas Nosek, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones
Ad

Odds for tonight's game between Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers

Florida is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major US-based sportsbooks.

Currently, the reigning champs are -150 favorites on FanDuel, with the Oilers sitting as +125 underdogs. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -155 favorite while Edmonton is a +130 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a -155 bet on Florida as the favorite to win a $100 profit, while a $100 bet on the Oilers as the underdogs could win a $130 profit.

If Edmonton wins tonight, the series will head back to Edmonton for Game 7, which is set to take place on Friday, Jun. 20.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications