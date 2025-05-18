Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 18, 2025

The Florida Panthers will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in a highly anticipated Game 7 on Sunday. With the Panthers's hopes of going back-to-back in the Stanley Cup Finals hinged on a win, the stakes couldn't be higher for the defending champs.

The team notably had a chance to close things out in Game 6 at home. However, Toronto netminder Joseph Woll — who has stepped up in a big way since Anthony Stolarz went down — kept his unbeaten streak in elimination games alive, shutting the Panthers out 2-0 to force a Game 7 in Toronto.

With a win, Florida will punch their ticket to the conference finals, where the Carolina Hurricanes await after a five-game series against the Washington Capitals.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Jesper Boqvist - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for the Game 7 showdown between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs

Heading into the Panthers and the Maple Leafs, bettors seem to be backing Florida to get the job done, even though the reigning champs are on the road.

Currently, on FanDuel, Florida is a -132 favorite while Toronto is a +110 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -130 favorite while Toronto is a +110 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $130 bet on Florida as the favorite to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Maple Leafs could win $110 if Toronto gets the job done.

Note: Payout figures only reflect profit and do not include winning back the original bet.

While we know that the winner of tonight's game will collide with the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference finals, the NHL has yet to announce when the games will actually start.

