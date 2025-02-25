Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for game against the Nashville Predators | Feb. 25 2025

The Florida Panthers will look to bounce back from Saturday's shocking 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken when they face off with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. After a loss in their first game back following the 4 Nations hiatus, the reigning champions will look to get back in the win column against a Predators team that's struggled to find consistency this season.

Alongside the Panthers, who aim to recover from their latest defeat, the Predators will also seek to bounce back after their shutout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Heading into the Panthers vs. Predators game, Florida (34-21-3) are second in the Atlantic Division, just one point behind the first-place Toronto Maple Leafs and three points ahead of the third-place Lightning.

Meanwhile, Nashville, who has posted a 20-29-7 record this season, seems to be all but out of the Wild Card race.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Mackie Samoskevich - Sam Bennett - Evan Rodrigues Jesper Boqvist - Anton Lundell - Justin Sourdif AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky Spencer Knight

Powerplay

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Mackie Samoskevich, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Uvis Balinskis, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Anton Lundell, Jesper Boqvist, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola

Looking at the odds for the Panthers vs. Predators game and upcoming games on Florida's schedule

Heading into the Panthers vs. Predators game, it should be no surprise that the defending Stanley Cup champs are sitting as comfortable betting favorites.

On FanDuel, Florida is a -144 favorite while Nashville is a +120 underdog on the flip side. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Florida is a -148 favorite while Nashville is a +124 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $144 bet on the Panthers to win $100, in addition to the original bet, on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on the Predators as the underdogs could win $120 in addition to the original bet.

Following the Panthers vs. Predators game, reigning champs Florida will head home for a five-game stretch that will see them host the Oilers on Thursday to wrap up the month of February.

From there, the team will play the Flames, Lightning, Blue Jackets and Sabres next week before hitting the road for a six-game stretch.

