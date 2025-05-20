Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 20, 2025

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will kick off their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Carolina Hurricanes after a Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Throughout the second-round series with Toronto, the Panthers came up big when it mattered most.
In Game 3, the team staved off a 3-0 deficit with a big overtime goal. Then, while on the road for Game 5, Florida stole momentum from Toronto, taking a 3-2 lead.
Of course, most notably, in Game 7, while on the road, the reigning champs dominated the Maple Leafs from the opening horn, capturing a 6-1 win to secure their spot in the ECF and keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.
Now, they'll collide with a Carolina Hurricanes team that's fresh off back-to-back five-game series wins over New Jersey and Washington.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Evan Rodrigues - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
- Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
- AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich
Defense
- Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
- Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Vitek Vanecek
Powerplay
- Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad
- Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill
- Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
- Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones
Odds for tonight's game between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes
Bettors are backing Carolina to get things done, which may be because Carolina posted a 31-9-1 record at home this season, while Florida was 20-19-2 on the road.
Currently, on FanDuel, Carolina is a -125 favorite while Florida is a +104 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Carolina is a -125 favorite while Florida is a +105 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $125 bet on the Hurricanes as the favorites to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Florida as the underdog could win $105 if the reigning champs come up with a W.
Note: Payout figures only reflect profit and don't include winning back the original bet amount.
Following Game 1 tonight, the two teams will collide in Game 2 on Thursday.
