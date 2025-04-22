Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 1 against Tampa Bay Lightning | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 22, 2025

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to kick off their Stanley Cup campaign with a showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After going all the way and winning their first championship in franchise history last season, the team is eager to prove that they have what it takes to go back-to-back.

The Panthers will play the first two games of this series on the road after finishing the regular season in third place in the Atlantic Division's standings. The team will look to build some momentum ahead of what they hope will be a deep playoff run after closing out the regular season with a record of 3-6-1 over their last 10, which also notably saw them close out the regular season on a two-game skid.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Mackie Samoskevich - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk* Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand Jeseper Boqvist - Nico Sturm - Evan Rodrigues

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk*, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

Evan Rodrigues, Jonah Gadjovich, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov

Looking at the odds for Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight

The bettors seem pretty divided on how things will play out.

On BallyBet, Tampa Bay has -117 odds while Florida has -104 odds. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Tampa Bay has -120 odds while the odds are even for Florida.

For example, a $120 wager on Tampa Bay may result in a $100 bonus bet if the Lightning win at home. On the other hand, any DraftKings wager on the reigning Stanley Cup champions would double if they won Game 1 tonight.

Considering how close odds are, don't be surprised to see some movement between now and puck drop, which is set for 8:30 p.m. ET tonight.

