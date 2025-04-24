  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Florida Panthers
  • Panthers lineup tonight: Florida's projected lineup for Game 2 against Tampa Bay Lightning | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 24, 2025

Panthers lineup tonight: Florida's projected lineup for Game 2 against Tampa Bay Lightning | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 24, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 24, 2025 16:06 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Florida Panthers projected lines for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to steal another game on the road when they collide with the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Ad

In Game 1, the team picked up right where they left off last season with their Stanley Cup run, outscoring the Lightning 6-2 on their home ice.

With big contributions from Matthew Tkachuk and Nate Schmidt to go along with an impressive outing from netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers made a statement in Game 1.

Heading into Game 2 tonight, the team will look to steal another game on the road in hopes of setting up a scenario where they can close out the series at home in just four games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
  2. Mackie Samoskevich - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
  3. Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
  4. Jesper Boqvist - Nico Sturm - Evan Rodrigues

Defense

  1. Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones
  2. Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov
  3. Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

  1. Sergei Bobrovsky
  2. Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

  1. Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones
  2. Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues, Nate Schmidt
Ad

Penalty Kill

  1. Evan Rodrigues, Jonah Gadjovich, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones
  2. Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov

Odds for tonight's game between the Panthers and the Lightning

Bettors seem to be backing the Lightning to get the job done and tie up the series.

Currently, Tampa Bay is a -126 favorite on FanDuel, while the Panthers are +105 underdogs. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Tampa Bay is a -125 favorite while Florida is a +105 underdog.

Ad

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $125 bet on Tampa Bay as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the defending Stanley Cup champs as the underdogs could win $105 in addition to the original bet.

Interestingly enough, much like we've seen in the Toronto-Ottawa series, Florida is sitting as a betting favorite to win the series despite being an underdog for Game 2 tonight.

With Florida looking to give itself a huge advantage before heading back home, and Tampa Bay eager to defend home ice, the stakes couldn't be higher for either team.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications