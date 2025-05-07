Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 7, 2025

The Florida Panthers will look to steal Game 2 on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday after a narrow 5-4 loss in Game 1. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm ET.

After winning the Stanley Cup last year, the Panthers entered this season eager to go back-to-back. They posted a 47-31-4 record that saw them finish No. 3 in the Atlantic Division standings.

Despite that, in the first round, they made quick work of the Tampa Bay Lightning, eliminating the team in five games to advance to the second round.

Now, with a chance to steal one on the road and tie things up before heading back to Florida for games three and four, the reigning Stanley Cup champs will be looking to come out with a bang tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Evan Rodrigues - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand AJ Greer - Nico Sturm - Jesper Boqvist

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Aaron Ekblad, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers as Florida looks to even things up in this second-round series

Heading into Wednesday's game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs, Florida is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

Despite the fact that the team is on the road tonight, the absence of Toronto netminder Anthony Stolarz has seemingly led to bettors backing the reigning Stanley Cup champs to get things done.

On FanDuel, Florida is currently sitting as a -140 favorite while Toronto is a +116 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -142 favorite while Toronto is a +120 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $142 bet on Florida as the favorite to win $100 on top of the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Toronto as the underdog could win $120 in addition to the original bet.

Following Game 2 tonight, the two teams will be back in action for Game 3 on Friday.

