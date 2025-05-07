Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 7, 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified May 07, 2025 15:56 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Florida Panthers projected lines for tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Image credit: Imagn)

The Florida Panthers will look to steal Game 2 on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday after a narrow 5-4 loss in Game 1. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm ET.

After winning the Stanley Cup last year, the Panthers entered this season eager to go back-to-back. They posted a 47-31-4 record that saw them finish No. 3 in the Atlantic Division standings.

Despite that, in the first round, they made quick work of the Tampa Bay Lightning, eliminating the team in five games to advance to the second round.

Now, with a chance to steal one on the road and tie things up before heading back to Florida for games three and four, the reigning Stanley Cup champs will be looking to come out with a bang tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
  2. Evan Rodrigues - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
  3. Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
  4. AJ Greer - Nico Sturm - Jesper Boqvist

Defense

  1. Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
  2. Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
  3. Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

  • Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

  1. Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones
  2. Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Aaron Ekblad, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill

  1. Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
  2. Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers as Florida looks to even things up in this second-round series

Heading into Wednesday's game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs, Florida is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

Despite the fact that the team is on the road tonight, the absence of Toronto netminder Anthony Stolarz has seemingly led to bettors backing the reigning Stanley Cup champs to get things done.

On FanDuel, Florida is currently sitting as a -140 favorite while Toronto is a +116 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -142 favorite while Toronto is a +120 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $142 bet on Florida as the favorite to win $100 on top of the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Toronto as the underdog could win $120 in addition to the original bet.

Following Game 2 tonight, the two teams will be back in action for Game 3 on Friday.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

