Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 24, 2025

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to defend home ice while extending their series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes to 3-0. Throughout this postseason, the reigning champs have been on a mission to go back-to-back in the Stanley Cup.

Ad

Now, with a 2-0 lead over the Hurricanes, and a chance to push it to 3-0, setting the stage for a closeout Game 4 on Monday, Florida will look to build on a big 5-0 shutout win on Thursday. So far this series, the reigning champs have appeared to be a step ahead of the 'Canes at every turn.

In Game 1, the team picked up a big 5-2 win on the road, leading to an incredibly dominant 5-0 win in Game 2 that saw Sergei Bobrovsky log his sixth career playoff shutout, and his second of the 2024-25 playoffs.

Ad

Trending

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable.

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart* Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt

Ad

Penalty Kill

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart*, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones

Latest on Sam Reinhart's status ahead of Game 3 between the Panthers and Hurricanes

During Florida's dominant 5-0 shutout win over the Hurricanes in Game 2, veteran forward Sam Reinhart wound up going down with an injury that forced him out of the game.

Ad

During the first period, Reinhart was hit by Sebastian Aho and tumbled to the ice. Shortly after, it was announced that Reinhart wouldn't be returning to the game, giving fans concern for his status heading into Game 3 tonight.

Following the game, Panthers coach Paul Maurice discussed the situation while speaking with members of the press. He indicated that Reinhart would be examined on Friday, and the team would provide an update on his status before puck drop on Saturday.

Considering Reinhart was integral to the Panthers' championship run last year, if he winds up sidelined for an extended period of time, the situation could have a big impact on Florida's hopes of going back-to-back as Stanley Cup champs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama