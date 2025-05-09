Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 9, 2025

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to build some momentum in Game 3 of their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After losing games one and two on the road, the reigning Stanley Cup champs are in need of a big win if they want to stave off a 3-0 deficit in this series.

Throughout games one and two, the Panthers have been within striking distance of a win. However, they've continued to come up short.

In Game 1, the team went down 4-1 early, before finding the back of the net three times in the third period. Despite that, the Panthers lost 5-4. In Game 2, the reigning champs were again within striking distance. However, Toronto edged out a 4-3 win.

Now, with games three and four set for their home ice, the Panthers will look to pick up some much-needed wins.

Trending

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Evan Rodrigues - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand Mackie Samoskevich - Nico Sturm - Jesper Boqvist

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues, Aaron Ekblad

Penalty Kill

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's pivotal Game 3 between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers

In tonight's game, bettors are strongly backing the reigning Stanley Cup champs to defend home ice and get the win.

On FanDuel, Florida is a -220 favorite while Toronto is a +180 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -238 favorite while Toronto is a +195 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $238 bet on Florida as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on the Maple Leafs as the underdogs could win $195 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the two sides will collide in Florida for Game 4 on Sunday, with a tentative Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday if needed.

