Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 4 against Carolina Hurricanes | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 3, May 26, 2025

The Florida Panthers resume their quest for a second straight title tonight at 8 p.m. EDT against the Carolina Hurricanes. They have bullied the Canes into a hole, building a nearly insurmountable 3-0 lead in the playoff series. Game 4 could be the last one in this matchup, which is a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals in 2023.
Florida is pretty healthy. Center Sam Reinhart is listed as day-to-day and might be available today. Otherwise, the rest of the roster is completely healthy, so they should have their usual lineup.
With that said, the lineup might change before puck drop. Here's what is expected:
Forwards:
- Evan Rodrigues - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
- Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
- AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich
Defensive Pairs:
- Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
- Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov
Goalies:
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Vitek Vanecek
Powerplay Units:
- Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad
- Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
- Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones
The Panthers used a third-period barrage of goals to break a tie and blow open Game 3 at home.
Odds for tonight's Panthers game and a look at what's next
The Florida Panthers are favored to win tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:
- Florida is -170 to win outright.
- The Hurricanes are +151 on the moneyline.
- The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +153.
- The Canes are -175 to cover.
- The total is 5.5 goals.
- The over is -101, and the under is -115.
Barring an unforeseen comeback by the Hurricanes, the Panthers are going to move on to the Stanley Cup Final. The major question now is how soon. If it's not tonight, every game remains a clinching game.
Game 5 would be May 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Game 6 would be May 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Game 7 would be June 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Those games will be played only if the Hurricanes win today and keep winning.
