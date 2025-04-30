Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 30, 2025

The Florida Panthers will look to close out their first-round series on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road.
After going down early in Game 4 on Monday, the reigning Stanley Cup champions rallied in the third period, picking up a 4-2 win to go up 3-1 in this first-round series.
The Panthers are aiming to book a second-round matchup against the winner of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators series, where the Leafs are up 3-2 after a 4-0 shutout win in Ottawa on Tuesday.
While the Panthers are looking to go back-to-back as Stanley Cup champions, the Lightning will look to defend their home ice and send the series back to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 6 on Friday.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
- Evan Rodrigues - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
- AJ Greer - Nico Sturm - Jesper Boqvist
Defense
- Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones
- Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov
- Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Vitek Vanecek
Powerplay
- Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones
- Evan Rodrigues, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Gustav Forsling, Nate Schmidt
Penalty kill
- Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones
- Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov
Odds Panthers-Lightning Game 5 as Stanley Cup champs look to close things out on the road
Heading into what could be a closeout game for the Panthers on Wednesday, bettors are split about how things will play out.
On FanDuel, Tampa Bay has -114 odds, while Florida has -105 odds to win. On DraftKings, the Lightning have -112 odds and the Panthers are -108 odds.
It would take a $112 bet on Tampa Bay to win $100 on DraftKings. Meanwhile, a $108 bet on Florida would net $100.
With a chance to advance to the second round and an opportunity to get a few days of rest, the Panthers will look to find the back of the net early in what's expected to be an exciting matchup.
