Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 30, 2025

The Florida Panthers will look to close out their first-round series on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road.

Ad

After going down early in Game 4 on Monday, the reigning Stanley Cup champions rallied in the third period, picking up a 4-2 win to go up 3-1 in this first-round series.

The Panthers are aiming to book a second-round matchup against the winner of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators series, where the Leafs are up 3-2 after a 4-0 shutout win in Ottawa on Tuesday.

While the Panthers are looking to go back-to-back as Stanley Cup champions, the Lightning will look to defend their home ice and send the series back to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 6 on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Evan Rodrigues - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand AJ Greer - Nico Sturm - Jesper Boqvist

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones Evan Rodrigues, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Gustav Forsling, Nate Schmidt

Ad

Penalty kill

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov

Odds Panthers-Lightning Game 5 as Stanley Cup champs look to close things out on the road

Heading into what could be a closeout game for the Panthers on Wednesday, bettors are split about how things will play out.

On FanDuel, Tampa Bay has -114 odds, while Florida has -105 odds to win. On DraftKings, the Lightning have -112 odds and the Panthers are -108 odds.

Ad

It would take a $112 bet on Tampa Bay to win $100 on DraftKings. Meanwhile, a $108 bet on Florida would net $100.

With a chance to advance to the second round and an opportunity to get a few days of rest, the Panthers will look to find the back of the net early in what's expected to be an exciting matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama