Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 14, 2025

On Wednesday night, the Florida Panthers will look to take the lead in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
After falling behind 2-0, the Panthers battled back at home in Games 3 and 4, picking up back-to-back wins to send the series back to Toronto all tied up at two games apiece.
For the reigning Stanley Cup champs, their best win of the series came in Game 4, where they picked up a 2-0 shutout win against Maple Leafs backup goalie Joseph Woll, who has been starting in place of injured netminder Anthony Stolarz.
While Toronto has played well at home this postseason, Florida has the chance to play spoiler and steal Game 5 on the road, setting up a closeout scenario when the two teams face off at Amerant Bank Arena in Game 6 on Friday.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change, and * indicates the player is questionable.
Forwards
- Evan Rodrigues* - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
- Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
- AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich
Defense
- Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
- Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Vitek Vanecek
Power Play
- Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones
- Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues*, Aaron Ekblad
Penalty Kill
- Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
- Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones
Looking at the latest surrounding Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues after exiting Game 4
Last season, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup. This season, however, Larsson is playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
During Game 4, the 2024 Stanley Cup champion picked up a two-minute minor penalty for interference on his former teammate, Evan Rodrigues, hitting his former teammate at the blue line while he was waiting for a puck.
Rodrigues wound up exiting the game with an undisclosed injury. However, after the game, Florida coach Paul Maurice announced that Rodrigues was undergoing further evaluation and was questionable to play in Game 5.
While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Maurice said:
"He's not ruled out [for Game 5], but not cleared to play. He's still being looked at."
So far, there's been no update on whether or not he'll play. However, if he's cleared, look for him to take his place with the Panthers' starting forward group.
