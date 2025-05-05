Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 1 against Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 5, 2025

The Florida Panthers continue their title defense tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After the first round, these two divisional rivals will face off tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Florida needed just five games to put an end to their first series and move to this round.

Ad

For now, Florida has no one listed on their injury report. After the regular season ended, they got back all the players they were being cautious about, and no one went down during the five games of the opening round.

With that said, they should have their normal lineup tonight against Toronto. Keep in mind that it is subject to change before puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Carter Verhaeghe - C Aleksander Barkov - RW Sam Reinhart LW Evan Rodrigues - C Sam Bennett - RW Matthew Tkachuk LW Eetu Luostarinen - C Anton Lundell - RW Brad Marchand LW AJ Greer - C Nico Sturm - RW Jesper Boqvist

Ad

Trending

Defensive Pairs:

Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders:

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay Units:

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones Evan Rodrigues, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Gustav Forsling, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill Lines:

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov

Florida used five games to dispatch the Tampa Bay Lightning, a divisional rival, before moving on to now face another rival in the Leafs.

Ad

Odds for tonight's Panthers game and a look at what's next

The Florida Panthers are the favorites despite being on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:

The Panthers are -125 to win outright.

Toronto +105 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +205.

The Maple Leafs are -260 to cover.

The total is set at 5.5 goals.

The over is -102, and the under is -120.

After tonight, there will be at least three games to go, and those are set for May 7, May 9, and May 11. If they're needed, there will be three more games, scheduled for May 14, 16, and 18, but the times have yet to be announced. They'll only be added to the schedule individually as necessary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama