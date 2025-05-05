Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 1 against Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 5, 2025

The Florida Panthers continue their title defense tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After the first round, these two divisional rivals will face off tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Florida needed just five games to put an end to their first series and move to this round.
For now, Florida has no one listed on their injury report. After the regular season ended, they got back all the players they were being cautious about, and no one went down during the five games of the opening round.
With that said, they should have their normal lineup tonight against Toronto. Keep in mind that it is subject to change before puck drop:
Forwards:
- LW Carter Verhaeghe - C Aleksander Barkov - RW Sam Reinhart
- LW Evan Rodrigues - C Sam Bennett - RW Matthew Tkachuk
- LW Eetu Luostarinen - C Anton Lundell - RW Brad Marchand
- LW AJ Greer - C Nico Sturm - RW Jesper Boqvist
Defensive Pairs:
- Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones
- Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov
- Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt
Goaltenders:
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Vitek Vanecek
Powerplay Units:
- Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones
- Evan Rodrigues, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Gustav Forsling, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones
- Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov
Florida used five games to dispatch the Tampa Bay Lightning, a divisional rival, before moving on to now face another rival in the Leafs.
Odds for tonight's Panthers game and a look at what's next
The Florida Panthers are the favorites despite being on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:
- The Panthers are -125 to win outright.
- Toronto +105 on the moneyline.
- The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +205.
- The Maple Leafs are -260 to cover.
- The total is set at 5.5 goals.
- The over is -102, and the under is -120.
After tonight, there will be at least three games to go, and those are set for May 7, May 9, and May 11. If they're needed, there will be three more games, scheduled for May 14, 16, and 18, but the times have yet to be announced. They'll only be added to the schedule individually as necessary.
