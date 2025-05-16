Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 16, 2025

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to close out their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs and punch their ticket to the conference finals.
After going down 2-0 in this series, the reigning Stanley Cup champs battled back, defending home ice to tie things up 2-2, before then stealing Game 5 on the road to take a 3-2 lead.
Now, with the series back in Florida for Game 6, the team will have a chance to close things out in front of its hometown fans while moving one step closer to going back-to-back as Stanley Cup champions.
With a win, the team will advance to the conference finals, where it'll collide with the winner of the Washington Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes series, which currently sees Carolina up 3-1.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Jesper Boqvist - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
- Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
- AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich
Defense
- Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
- Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Vitek Vanecek
Powerplay
- Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones
- Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill
- Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
- Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs
Heading into tonight's game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs, bettors seem to be backing the reigning Stanley Cup champs to get the job done at home.
Throughout the regular season, Florida posted a 27-12-2 record at home, giving fans hope that the team can close things out tonight and advance to the second round.
On FanDuel, Florida is a -240 favorite, while Toronto is a +195 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -245 favorite, while Toronto is a +200 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $245 bet on Florida as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Maple Leafs could win $200.
Note: Payout figures indicate profit and don't reflect winning back the origianl wager.
If the Maple Leafs emerge victorious, the two sides will collide for Game 7 on Sunday in Toronto.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama