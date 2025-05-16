Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 16, 2025

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to close out their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs and punch their ticket to the conference finals.

Ad

After going down 2-0 in this series, the reigning Stanley Cup champs battled back, defending home ice to tie things up 2-2, before then stealing Game 5 on the road to take a 3-2 lead.

Now, with the series back in Florida for Game 6, the team will have a chance to close things out in front of its hometown fans while moving one step closer to going back-to-back as Stanley Cup champions.

Ad

Trending

With a win, the team will advance to the conference finals, where it'll collide with the winner of the Washington Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes series, which currently sees Carolina up 3-1.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Jesper Boqvist - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov

Ad

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs

Heading into tonight's game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs, bettors seem to be backing the reigning Stanley Cup champs to get the job done at home.

Ad

Throughout the regular season, Florida posted a 27-12-2 record at home, giving fans hope that the team can close things out tonight and advance to the second round.

On FanDuel, Florida is a -240 favorite, while Toronto is a +195 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -245 favorite, while Toronto is a +200 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $245 bet on Florida as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Maple Leafs could win $200.

Ad

Note: Payout figures indicate profit and don't reflect winning back the origianl wager.

If the Maple Leafs emerge victorious, the two sides will collide for Game 7 on Sunday in Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama