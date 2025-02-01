Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for game against the Chicago Blackhawks | Feb. 1, 2025

The Florida Panthers will look to make it two in a row on Saturday after a 3-0 shutout win over the LA Kings on Wednesday returned them to the win column. Across from them on the ice today will be a Chicago Blackhawks team that's fresh off a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes last time out.
While Chicago's sitting at the bottom of the Central Division with little, if any, hopes of making it into the postseason, the Panthers are atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 30-19-3, just one point ahead of the second-place Toronto Maple Leafs.
With the postseason in sight, the defending Stanley Cup Champions will be looking to build some momentum after winning just five of their last 10 as they look to make a deep postseason run to the Stanley Cup once more.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards:
- Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sa Reinhart
- Matthew Tkachuk - Sam Bennett - Mackie Samoskevich
- Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Evan Rodrigues
- AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jesper Boqvist
Defense:
- Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov
- Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt
Goalies:
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Spencer Knight
Powerplay:
- Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad
- Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Mackie Samoskevich, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill:
- Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
- Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola
Looking at the odds for today's Panthers vs Blackhawks game as well as upcoming games on Florida's schedule
Heading into today's game between the Blackhawks and the Panthers, it should come as no surprise that bettors are heavily favoring the Panthers.
On FanDuel, Florida is sitting as a -420 favorite, while on the flip side, Chicago is a +330 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -425 favorite, while Chicago is a +330 underdog.
Based on the latest odds, it would take a $425 bet on the defending Stanley Cup champs to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on Chicago as the underdog could win $330.
Following tonight's game, the team will host the New York Islanders tomorrow night in the second leg of a back-to-back before hitting the road to face off with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
The team will play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and the Ottawa Senators next Saturday before a two-week hiatus for the Four Nations Face-Off.
