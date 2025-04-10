Panthers lineup tonight: Florida's projected lineup for game against Detroit Red Wings | April 10, 2025

The Florida Panthers will look to build on a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
The reigning Stanley Cup champs picked up a big divisional win over the Leafs on Tuesday, snapping a five-game skid that saw them fall to Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Detroit.
After avenging their previous loss to the Maple Leafs, the Panthers are aiming to do the same against Detroit following the 2-1 loss on Sunday.
While Florida is third in the divisional standings with four games left on the schedule, it has a chance to improve its standing before the postseason.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Mackie Samoskevich - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
- Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
- Jesper Boqvist - Nico Sturm - Evan Rodrigues
- AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich
Defense
- Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
- Gustav Forsling - Nate Schmidt
- Jaycob Megna - Uvin Balinskis
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Vitek Vanecek
Powerplay
- Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones
- Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Gustav Forsling, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill
- Anton Lundell, Eeto Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones
- Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, Nate Schmidt
Odds for Panthers vs Red Wings and upcoming games on Florida's schedule
While Detroit was able to get a win over Florida on Sunday, the reigning Stanley Cup champs are betting favorites heading into Thursday's matchup.
On FanDuel, the Panthers are -200 favorites while the Red Wings are +164 underdogs. On DraftKings, Florida is a -205 favorite while Detroit is a +170 underdog.
It would take a $205 bet on Florida to win $100 on DraftKings and a $100 bet on Detroit would net $170.
Following Thursday's game, the Panthers will host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday to wrap up the week. The team will then host the New York Rangers on Monday before going on the road to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama