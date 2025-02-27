Panthers lineup tonight: Florida's projected lineup for game against Edmonton Oilers | Feb. 27 2025

The Florida Panthers are back in action tonight at 7:00 pm EST when they host the Edmonton Oilers in a Stanley Cup rematch. Both teams are once again contending, as Florida is second in the Atlantic Division at 35-21-3. The Oilers are second in their division as well at 34-20-4. They trail the lead by two points, however, are on a poor run of form.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk continues to suffer from a groin injury he suffered in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he is once again listed as out for tonight's contest. Center Eetu Luostarinen is day-to-day and is not expected to play tonight.

With that in mind, here's what the lineup should look like for Florida tonight. Note that this could change before the puck drop:

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Mackie Samoskevich - Sam Bennett - Evan Rodrigues Jesper Boqvist - Anton Lundell - Justin Sourdif AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich

Ad

Trending

Defense Pairs

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky Spencer Knight

Powerplay Unit

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Mackie Samoskevich, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Uvis Balinskis, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill Lines

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Anton Lundell, Jesper Boqvist, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola

Odds for tonight's Panthers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Panthers are coming off a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators and have won six of their last eight contests. Florida is favored at home to beat the Edmonton Oilers despite having some injuries to navigate. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:

Ad

Florida is -132 on the moneyline.

Edmonton is +107 to win outright.

The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +200.

The Oilers are -245 to cover.

The total is six goals.

The over is -115, and the under is +110.

After tonight, Florida has four more home contests in a row as they continue their homestand. Up next is the Calgary Flames on March 1 at 3:00 pm EST to kick off the month.

The Florida Panthers are home favorites tonight (Imagn)

Then they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (March 3 at 7:00 pm EST), Columbus Blue Jackets (March 6 at 7:00 pm EST), and Buffalo Sabres (March 8 at 6:00 pm EST).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles