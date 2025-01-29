Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for game against the LA Kings | Jan. 29 2025

On Wednesday, the Florida Panthers will look to get back in the win column after a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, when they collide with the LA Kings. While the defending Stanley Cup Champions are heading into tonight's game after a loss, the Kings are amid a two-game skid that has seen them lose four of their last five.

Currently, the Panthers are No. 2 in a competitive Atlantic Division standings, just one point behind the Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit as the divisional leaders. On the flip side, the Kings are No. 3 in the Pacific Division, nine points behind the Golden Knights at No. 2.

With just four wins over their last ten games, and the Calgary Flames nipping at their heels, LA will be looking to pick up a much-needed win tonight amid a competitive Western Conference Wild Card race.

Trending

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Matthew Tkachuk - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Eetu Luostarinen - Sam Bennett - Mackie Samoskevich Carter Verhaeghe - Anton Lundell - Jesper Boqvist AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Evan Rodrigues

Defense:

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov Nate Schmidt - Uvis Balinskis

Goalies:

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Powerplay:

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, Aron Ekblad Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Mackie Samoskevich, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill:

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola

Looking at the odds for tonight's Panthers vs Kings game as well as upcoming games on Florida's schedule

Heading into the game between Florida and LA, the defending Stanley Cup Champions are sitting as slight betting favorites given how well they've played as of late.

On FanDuel, Florida is a -146 favorite while on the flip side, LA is a +122 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -148 favorite while LA is a +124 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $146 bet on Florida as the favorites to win $100 on FanDuel while a $100 bet on the Kings could win $122.

Following tonight's game, the Panthers will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, and the New York Islanders on Sunday before hitting the road for a two-game stretch that will see them play the Washington Capitals next Tuesday, and the St. Louis Blues next Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback