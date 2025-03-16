  • home icon
  Panthers lineup tonight: Florida's projected lineup for game against the New York Islanders | March 16, 2025

Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for game against the New York Islanders | March 16, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Mar 16, 2025 14:38 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
NHL: Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens (image credit: IMAGN)

The Florida Panthers continue a six-game road trip on Sunday in New York against the Islanders at UBS Arena. Florida lost 3-1 on Saturday to Montreal, while New York fell 2-1 in overtime to Edmonton at home on Friday.

Despite a 1-2-0 start to this trip, the Panthers (41-23-3) still hold the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic division with 85 points, four ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, New York (29-28-8) has lost three consecutive games and is sixth in the Metropolitan division (66 points) and six points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Florida remains without several key players on Sunday. Trade deadline acquisition Brad Marchand (upper body) is out, Star forward Matthew Tkachuk (groin) is on LTIR and defenseman Aaron Ekblad (suspension) is out for the remainder of the regular season and the first two playoff games.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Evan Rodrigues - C Aleksander Barkov - RW Sam Reinhart

Line 2. LW Carter Verhaeghe - C Sam Bennett - RW Mackie Samoskevich

Line 3. LW Eetu Luostarinen - C Anton Lundell - RW Jesper Boqvist

Line 4. LW AJ Greer - C Nico Sturm - RW Jonah Gadjovich

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Gustav Forsling - RD Seth Jones

Pair 2. LD Niko Mikkola - RD Dmitry Kulikov

Pair 1. LD Nate Schmidt - RD Uvis Balinskis

Goalies:

Starter - Vitek Vanecek

Backup - Sergei Bobrovsky

Power Play:

First Unit - Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones

Second Unit - Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones

Second Unit - Eetu Luostarinen, Nico Sturm, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola

Odds for Panthers vs. Islanders and Florida's upcoming schedule

Florida is a slight road favorite to take down the New York on Sunday.

On Odds Shark, the Panthers are -154 road favorites, while the Islanders are +124 home underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $154 bet on Florida would win $100, and a $100 wager on New York would net $124.

The Panthers will stay on the road next week as they'll travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets on Thursday. They'll finish up the six-game swing in Washington for a matchup with the powerhouse Capitals on Saturday.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
हिन्दी