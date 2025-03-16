Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for game against the New York Islanders | March 16, 2025

The Florida Panthers continue a six-game road trip on Sunday in New York against the Islanders at UBS Arena. Florida lost 3-1 on Saturday to Montreal, while New York fell 2-1 in overtime to Edmonton at home on Friday.
Despite a 1-2-0 start to this trip, the Panthers (41-23-3) still hold the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic division with 85 points, four ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, New York (29-28-8) has lost three consecutive games and is sixth in the Metropolitan division (66 points) and six points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Florida remains without several key players on Sunday. Trade deadline acquisition Brad Marchand (upper body) is out, Star forward Matthew Tkachuk (groin) is on LTIR and defenseman Aaron Ekblad (suspension) is out for the remainder of the regular season and the first two playoff games.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Forwards:
Line 1. LW Evan Rodrigues - C Aleksander Barkov - RW Sam Reinhart
Line 2. LW Carter Verhaeghe - C Sam Bennett - RW Mackie Samoskevich
Line 3. LW Eetu Luostarinen - C Anton Lundell - RW Jesper Boqvist
Line 4. LW AJ Greer - C Nico Sturm - RW Jonah Gadjovich
Defense:
Pair 1. LD Gustav Forsling - RD Seth Jones
Pair 2. LD Niko Mikkola - RD Dmitry Kulikov
Pair 1. LD Nate Schmidt - RD Uvis Balinskis
Goalies:
Starter - Vitek Vanecek
Backup - Sergei Bobrovsky
Power Play:
First Unit - Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones
Second Unit - Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill:
First Unit - Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones
Second Unit - Eetu Luostarinen, Nico Sturm, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola
Odds for Panthers vs. Islanders and Florida's upcoming schedule
Florida is a slight road favorite to take down the New York on Sunday.
On Odds Shark, the Panthers are -154 road favorites, while the Islanders are +124 home underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $154 bet on Florida would win $100, and a $100 wager on New York would net $124.
The Panthers will stay on the road next week as they'll travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets on Thursday. They'll finish up the six-game swing in Washington for a matchup with the powerhouse Capitals on Saturday.
