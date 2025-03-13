Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for game against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Mar. 13, 2025

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the two teams jockeying for position atop the Atlantic Division, tonight's showdown could see Toronto pick up two points and tie the reigning champs for first place in the divisional standings.

Ad

On the flip side, if Florida wins, it will put the team four points ahead of Toronto in the standings, solidifying their place atop the division.

Toronto is coming into this game after a 4-3 win over Utah, which snapped a three-game losing streak for the team.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change following morning practice.

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Mackie Samoskevich - Sam Bennett - Evan Rodrigues Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Jesper Boqvist AJ Greer - Nico Sturm - Tomas Nosek

Ad

Trending

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov Nate Schmidt - Uvis Balinskis

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

Nico Sturm, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones Anton Lundell, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov

Odds for tonight's Panthers-Maple Leafs game, as well as upcoming games on Florida's schedule

The reigning Stanley Cup champs are betting favorites on most major sportsbooks.

Ad

On DraftKings, Florida is a -142 favorite, while Toronto is a +120 underdog. Meanwhile, on FanDuel, Florida is a -142 favorite, but Toronto's sitting as a +118 underdog.

Based on the latest lines it would take a $142 bet on Florida via DraftKings to win $100, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on the Maple Leafs as the underdogs could win $120 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Panthers will head to Montreal for a showdown with the Habs on Saturday, before playing the second leg of a back-to-back against the Islanders on Sunday.

From there the team will head to Columbus on Thursday for a showdown with the Blue Jackets, before wrapping up their road stretch with a game against the Capitals next Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama