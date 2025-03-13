  • home icon
Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for game against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Mar. 13, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 13, 2025 16:51 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Florida Panthers projected lines for tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the two teams jockeying for position atop the Atlantic Division, tonight's showdown could see Toronto pick up two points and tie the reigning champs for first place in the divisional standings.

On the flip side, if Florida wins, it will put the team four points ahead of Toronto in the standings, solidifying their place atop the division.

Toronto is coming into this game after a 4-3 win over Utah, which snapped a three-game losing streak for the team.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change following morning practice.

Forwards

  1. Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
  2. Mackie Samoskevich - Sam Bennett - Evan Rodrigues
  3. Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Jesper Boqvist
  4. AJ Greer - Nico Sturm - Tomas Nosek
Defense

  1. Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones
  2. Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov
  3. Nate Schmidt - Uvis Balinskis

Goalies

  1. Sergei Bobrovsky
  2. Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

  1. Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones
  2. Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

  1. Nico Sturm, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones
  2. Anton Lundell, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov

Odds for tonight's Panthers-Maple Leafs game, as well as upcoming games on Florida's schedule

The reigning Stanley Cup champs are betting favorites on most major sportsbooks.

On DraftKings, Florida is a -142 favorite, while Toronto is a +120 underdog. Meanwhile, on FanDuel, Florida is a -142 favorite, but Toronto's sitting as a +118 underdog.

Based on the latest lines it would take a $142 bet on Florida via DraftKings to win $100, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on the Maple Leafs as the underdogs could win $120 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Panthers will head to Montreal for a showdown with the Habs on Saturday, before playing the second leg of a back-to-back against the Islanders on Sunday.

From there the team will head to Columbus on Thursday for a showdown with the Blue Jackets, before wrapping up their road stretch with a game against the Capitals next Saturday.

Edited by Krutik Jain
