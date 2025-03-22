Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for game against the Washington Capitals | Mar. 22 2025

This afternoon, two of the best teams in the NHL will collide as the Florida Panthers face off with the Washington Capitals on the road. With Florida looking to go back-to-back as Stanley Cup Champions this year, and Washington sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings, today's Panthers-Capitals game seems poised to deliver fireworks.

Ad

Florida is fresh off a 1-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, which snapped a two-game skid for a team that's gone 7-3-0 over their last 10. On the flip side, Washington is in the midst of a three-game win streak as Alexander Ovechkin surges towards Wayne Gretzky's career goals record.

Currently, Florida is sitting atop a competitive Atlantic Division alongside the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the Lightning sitting just two points behind both teams. On the flip side, Washington, who sits 12 points ahead of the second-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division, has already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

Florida Panthers projected lines tonight

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Mackie Samoskevich - Sam Bennett - Evan Rodrigues Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Jesper Boqvist AJ Greer - Nico Sturm - Jonah Gadjovich

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones Niko Mikkola - Tobias Bjornfot Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt

Ad

Penalty Kill

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones Nico Sturm, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Nate Schmidt

This season's Panthers-Capitals meetings & Florida's upcoming schedule

Tonight's showdown between the Panthers and the Capitals will be the third and final regular-season meeting between these two teams. The two sides faced off in late November, with the visiting Capitals able to pick up a convincing 4-1 win as Lars Eller flirted with a hat trick.

Ad

Then, in early February, the two sides met in Washington, with the Capitals able to extend their regular season series record against the Panthers to 2-0 on the back of a 6-3 win.

Following tonight's game in Washington, the reigning Stanley Cup Champs will head home, where they will host the Pittsburgh Penguins tomorrow in the second leg of a back-to-back.

The game will kick off a three-game home stretch that will then see the team host Utah next Friday, and Montreal next Sunday before embarking on a four-game road trip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama