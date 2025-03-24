Pastrnak nonfactor, Swayman awful, and more: 3 reasons why Boston Bruins lost 7-2 to LA Kings

The Boston Bruins were on the receiving end of a 7-2 walloping at the hands of the LA Kings on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena. The Bruins' offense faded away late in the game, as the Kings cruised to the win. The Bruins have now lost six in a row, with the Kings now riding a three-game winning streak.

Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie scored for the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, Anze Kopitar, Warren Foegele, Drew Doughty, Andrei Kuzmenko, Quinton Byfield, Tanner Jeannot and Samuel Helenius scored for the LA Kings.

Here are three key reasons why the Boston Bruins lost to the LA Kings on Sunday night.

3 reasons why Boston Bruins lost to LA Kings

#3 Terrible defense

The Boston Bruins forgot to play defense on Sunday night. Three blueliners ended the night a minus-3. Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju and Andrew Peeke all had rough outings.

For instance, Samuel Helenius’ goal, the Kings' seventh of the night, was the product of the Bruins simply not skating.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The broken play on the Bruins’ end was compounded by Peeke losing his stick and lying on the ice. It was evident the Bruins were running out the clock, hoping the game would end as soon as possible.

In the end, the Bruins’ defense was as much a letdown as their offense.

#2 Pastrnak a nonfactor

The Boston Bruins' top scorer David Pastrnak was largely a nonfactor against the Kings. The Bruins’ sniper played 20 minutes over 19 shifts, getting one shot on goal. It was evident that coach Joe Sacco limited Pastrnak’s ice time as the game got out of hand.

Still, Pastrnak led all Bruins’ forwards in ice time, despite not being able to generate much offensively against the Kings.

#1 Swayman awful

Jeremy Swayman surrendered seven goals on Sunday night. While Swayman can’t be blamed for every goal, he looked out of place numerous times.

Here’s a look at Jeannot’s goal, one that Swayman could have stopped if he had been in the right position.

Despite the deflection, being in the right spot could have facilitated the save for Swayman. Now, here’s a look at Andrei Kuzmenko’s goal:

Kuzmenko fired a shot from a sharp angle, a difficult one to score from. Still, Kuzmenko got the shot on goal, while Swayman was unable to react as he lost sight of the puck.

Of course, the Bruins’ defense was a massive letdown on Sunday night. Swayman was unable to bail his team out, leading to the blowout loss.

The Bruins will continue their West Coast swing as they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night at the Honda Center.

