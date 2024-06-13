Patrik Laine trade destinations: Top 3 landing spots for Columbus Blue Jackets forward after reported trade request

Patrik Laine has reportedly requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that Laine and the Blue Jackets will work together on a possible trade.

Laine was drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL draft. However, after parts of four years with the Jets, he was traded to the Blue Jackets.

The forward has spent parts of four years with the Blue Jackets but he hasn't had much success. This past season, he played in 18 games, recording six goals and three assists.

Laine has two years left on his deal that will pay him $8.7 million and here are three destinations for him.

Patrik Laine trade destinations

#1: Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have plenty of cap space available so the $8.7 million that Patrik Laine makes isn't that much for them.

Chicago needs to find better offensive weapons to play with Connor Bedard and Laine can be that. The Finnish forward can score goals while also being a playmaker if needed.

A top line with Bedard and Laine would immediately make Chicago that much better. Given Laine's contract and his productivity as of late, it also won't cost much for Chicago.

#2: Utah

The NHL's new expansion team, Utah, will have plenty of cap space to work with. Utah has been linked to most of the top free agents, and although their priority will likely be the free agents if they don't land them, Patrick Laine could be a good Plan B.

Laine would come in and help Utah score more goals, which was a problem for them last season. Meanwhile, Utah has plenty of cap space and draft picks to make a trade work, as Utah has seven picks in the first three rounds, so moving one of the three second- or third-rounders could be enough to get Laine.

#3: Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings barely missed out on the playoffs as the team looks ready to take the jump.

Detroit could lose Patrick Kane in free agency, who was a top goal scorer for the Red Wings. If Kane does leave, general manager Steve Yzerman could trade for Laine to replace the scoring that Kane brought.

Detroit does have the cap space to acquire Laine, but they could likely get the Blue Jackets to retain some money to make the trade worth it.