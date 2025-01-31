One of the most inconsistent teams in the National Hockey League this season, the Boston Bruins entered Thursday night's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with a 2-2 record in their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Jets are tied for top spot in the NHL and entered the contest with a perfect 4-0 record in their last four games.

And they would continue their winning ways, making it a perfect 5-0 in their last five with a decisive 6-2 win over the Bruins at TD Garden, improving their record to 36-14-3; the Bruins fell to 25-22-6.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Jets took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals from Vladislav Namestnikov and Mark Scheifele, while Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins on the power play.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, setting up a tense third period that began with the Bruins tying the score just 11 seconds after the faceoff at center ice thanks to a shorthanded goal from Elias Lindholm.

However, the Jets pulled away from Boston thanks to four unanswered goals from Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Parker Ford and Kyle Connor.

Connor Hellebuyck delivered another strong performance in net, making 27 saves; meanwhile, Joonas Korpisalo was not at his best, making 21 saves on 26 shots.

Penalty trouble, poor goaltending and more: 3 reasons why Boston Bruins were defeated 6-2 by Winnipeg Jets

#1. Joonas Korpisalo couldn't stop the puck in 3rd period

Playing in his first season with the Bruins since being acquired during the offseason in a trade with the Ottawa Senators, Korpisalo was tabbed as the starter by interim coach Joe Sacco for Thursday's game.

And while he made 19 saves on the first 21 shots that he faced through the first two periods, he allowed three goals on just five shots in the third period; he finished with a save percentage of just .808 for the game.

#2. Bruins got into penalty trouble

The Jets enjoyed four separate power-play opportunities against the Bruins and converted on half of them.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand not only took a costly penalty near the end of the second period that resulted in a power-play goal early in the third period for the Jets, but he also earned himself a 10-minute misconduct after he wouldn't stop arguing with the officials after teammate Brandon Carlo was whistled for a minor penalty.

#3. Boston's defense had a poor night

It was a rough third period not only for Korpisalo but for Boston's defense as well. Both Mason Lohrei and Charlie McAvoy finished with a combined -6 rating, while Andrew Peek finished -1.

The Jets have no shortage of offensive weapons to utilize, and Boston's defense didn't do a good enough job in neutralizing them.

The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back when they host the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback