Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against St. Louis Blues | March 13, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Mar 13, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against St. Louis Blues. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue their five-game homestand as they host the St. Louis Blues at the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night. Pittsburgh beat Vegas 3-2 overtime on Tuesday night, while St. Louis last played in a 2-1 overtime loss in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The Penguins (26-30-10) have secured back-to-back wins, raising their points to 62. Despite this, they sit in 27th place in the NHL standings and are at the bottom of the Metropolitan division. Meanwhile, the Blues (31-27-7) have picked up points in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2) to reach 69 points, one back of the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

P.O. Joseph (upper body) remains on IR and out of Pittsburgh's lineup due to an injury suffered on Mar. 1 against Boston. Tommy Novak (lower body) and Ryan Shea (upper body) also have ailments and could be again sidelined on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Danton Heinen - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Phillip Tomasino

Line 3. LW Boko Imama - C Kevin Hayes - RW Emil Bemstrom

Line 4. LW Connor Dewar - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Erik Karlsson

Pair 2. LD Vladislav Koyachonok - RD Kris Letang

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Conor Timmins

Goalies:

Starter - Tristan Jarry

Backup - Alex Nedeljkovic

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, Kevin Hayes

Second Unit - Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Danton Heinen, Kris Letang, Matt Grzelcyk

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Noel Acciari, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Danton Heinen, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Conor Timmins

Odds for Penguins vs. Blues and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

Thursday night's Penguins vs. Blues clash at PPG Paints Arena opens up as a pick-em.

On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh has -111 odds at home, while St. Louis also has -111 odds on the road. A $111 bet on the Pens could win $100, while a $111 bet on the Blues could net $100.

Pittsburgh will continue their home schedule with the New Jersey Devils visiting on Saturday afternoon. The Penguins will then have the rest of the weekend off to gear up for another home game on Tuesday night against rivals New York Islanders.

