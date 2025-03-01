Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Boston Bruins | March 1, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins begin a back-to-back weekend set of afternoon home games on Saturday against the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena. They are coming off contrasting results on Thursday as Pittsburgh won 5-4 in overtime over Philadelphia while Boston lost 2-1 to the New York Islanders

Ad

The Penguins (24-28-9) are holding onto slim playoff chances. At 57 points, they are last in the Metropolitan Division, close to earning a top five pick in the upcoming NHL draft. The Bruins (27-25-8) are sixth in the Atlantic Division with 62 points, four points back in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

Pittsburgh's only injury absence is Michael Bunting (abdomen). The Penguins winger underwent surgery to remove his appendix on Wednesday and will miss an extended period to recover.

Ad

Trending

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Cody Glass

Line 3. LW Danton Heinen - C Kevin Hayes - RW Philip Tomasino

Line 4. LW Bokondji Imama - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Erik Karlsson

Pair 2. LD Ryan Shea - RD Kris Letang

Ad

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vincent Desharnais

Goalies:

Starter - Joel Blomqvist

Backup - Alex Nedeljkovic

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, Kevin Hayes

Second Unit - Cody Glass, Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Matt Grzelcyk

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, Ryan Shea, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Anthony Beauvillier, Ryan Graves, Vincent Desharnais

Odds for Penguins vs. Bruins and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

The Penguins and Bruins game on Saturday opens up as a Pick-Em.

Ad

On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh and Boston have -111 odds to win. If the betting lines remain until the puck drops, a $111 wager on the Pens could win $100, while a $111 bet on the Bruins would also net $100.

After Saturday's matchup, Pittsburgh will stay home and welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs for a matinee matchup on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins will then hit the road for three games, starting in Colorado to face the Avalanche on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama