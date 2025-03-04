Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Colorado Avalanche | March 4, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday in Colorado against the Avalanche at Ball Arena. Pittsburgh is coming off back-to-back home losses to Boston and Toronto over the weekend, while Colorado has been off since Friday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
The Penguins' (24-29-10) playoff hopes are all but over. At 58 points, they are last in the Metropolitan Division and are expected to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. The Avalanche (35-24-2) are fourth in the Central Division with 72 points, chasing the Minnesota Wild (74 points) for the third seed.
Michael Bunting (abdomen) and P.O. Joseph (upper body) remain out of Pittsburgh's lineup due to injury. Both players are listed on the IR and have no return timelines.
Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines
Forwards:
Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust
Line 2. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Phillip Tomasino
Line 3. LW Danton Heinen - C Kevin Hayes - RW Emil Bemstrom
Line 4. LW Blake Lizotte - C Cody Glass - RW Noel Acciari
Defense:
Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Erik Karlsson
Pair 2. LD Ryan Shea - RD Kris Letang
Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vincent Desharnais
Goalies:
Starter - Alex Nedeljkovic
Backup - Tristan Jarry
Power Play:
First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, Kevin Hayes
Second Unit - Cody Glass, Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Matt Grzelcyk
Penalty Kill:
First Unit - Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, Ryan Shea, Kris Letang
Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Anthony Beauvillier, Ryan Graves, Vincent Desharnais
Odds for Penguins vs. Avalanche and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule
The Penguins enter Colorado as road underdogs to upset the Avs on Tuesday at Ball Arena.
On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh has +233 odds to win, while Colorado is a -265 home favorite. If the betting lines remain until the puck drops, a $100 bet on the Pens could win $233, while a $265 bet on the Avs would net $100.
Pittsburgh will continue its road trip throughout the week, heading to Vegas for a matchup with the Golden Knights on Friday. It will cap off the week in Minnesota against the Wild on Sunday.
