  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | March 23, 2025

Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | March 23, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Mar 23, 2025 15:20 GMT
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Penguins begin a three-game road trip on Sunday night against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Pittsburgh (29-32-10) beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 at home on Friday night, while Florida (42-25-3) lost 6-3 in Washington against the Capitals on Saturday night.

Ad

The Penguins have won five of their last six games and sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with 68 points. Meanwhile, the Panthers have lost three of four but remain tied for first place in the Atlantic Division at 87 points with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

P.O. Joseph (upper body) is still listed on the IR for Pittsburgh and has been sidelined since March 1. Tommy Novak (lower body), Emil Bemstrom (undisclosed) and Ryan Shea (upper body) are all nursing injuries and are day-to-day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Connor Dewar - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Phillip Tomasino

Line 3. LW Boko Imama - C Kevin Hayes - RW Danton Heinen

Line 4. LW Joona Koppanen - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Kris Letang

Pair 2. LD Erik Karlsson - RD Connor Timmins

Ad

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vladislav Kolyachonok

Goalies:

Starter - Tristan Jarry

Backup - Alex Nedeljkovic

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Evgeni Malkin

Second Unit - Philip Tomasino, Kevin Hayes, Danton Heinen, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Noel Acciari, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Danton Heinen, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Conor Timmins

Odds for Penguins vs Panthers and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

Pittsburgh enters as a large road underdog in Florida on Sunday night.

Ad

On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh has +210 odds as a road underdog, while Florida has -260 odds as the home favorite. A $100 bet on the Pens could win $210, while a $260 bet on the Panthers would net just $100.

Pittsburgh will stay in the state of Florida, heading to Tampa Bay for a matchup with the Lightning on Tuesday night. The team will finish off the three-game trip in Buffalo against the Sabres on Thursday night. The Penguins then return home to host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night to end the week.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी