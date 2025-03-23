Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | March 23, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins begin a three-game road trip on Sunday night against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Pittsburgh (29-32-10) beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 at home on Friday night, while Florida (42-25-3) lost 6-3 in Washington against the Capitals on Saturday night.
The Penguins have won five of their last six games and sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with 68 points. Meanwhile, the Panthers have lost three of four but remain tied for first place in the Atlantic Division at 87 points with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
P.O. Joseph (upper body) is still listed on the IR for Pittsburgh and has been sidelined since March 1. Tommy Novak (lower body), Emil Bemstrom (undisclosed) and Ryan Shea (upper body) are all nursing injuries and are day-to-day.
Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines
Forwards:
Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust
Line 2. LW Connor Dewar - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Phillip Tomasino
Line 3. LW Boko Imama - C Kevin Hayes - RW Danton Heinen
Line 4. LW Joona Koppanen - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari
Defense:
Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Kris Letang
Pair 2. LD Erik Karlsson - RD Connor Timmins
Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vladislav Kolyachonok
Goalies:
Starter - Tristan Jarry
Backup - Alex Nedeljkovic
Power Play:
First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Evgeni Malkin
Second Unit - Philip Tomasino, Kevin Hayes, Danton Heinen, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson
Penalty Kill:
First Unit - Noel Acciari, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang
Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Danton Heinen, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Conor Timmins
Odds for Penguins vs Panthers and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule
Pittsburgh enters as a large road underdog in Florida on Sunday night.
On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh has +210 odds as a road underdog, while Florida has -260 odds as the home favorite. A $100 bet on the Pens could win $210, while a $260 bet on the Panthers would net just $100.
Pittsburgh will stay in the state of Florida, heading to Tampa Bay for a matchup with the Lightning on Tuesday night. The team will finish off the three-game trip in Buffalo against the Sabres on Thursday night. The Penguins then return home to host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night to end the week.
