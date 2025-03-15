Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against New Jersey Devils | March 15, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to maintain their perfect record during this five-game homestand at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday afternoon against the New Jersey Devils. Pittsburgh took down St. Louis 5–3 on Thursday night at home, while New Jersey beat Edmonton at home 3–2 on Thursday.

The Penguins (27-31-10) have strung together three consecutive wins, but remain tied for last in the Metropolitan division with the Philadelphia Flyers at just 64 points. Meanwhile, the Devils (36-25-6) are on a three game winning streak of their own, currently holding the third spot in the Metro, with 78 points.

P.O. Joseph (upper body) is still on IR after taking a hit from Bruins forward Mark Kastelic on March 1. Tommy Novak (lower body) and Ryan Shea (upper body) have missed the last two games and are day-to-day.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Danton Heinen - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Phillip Tomasino

Line 3. LW Boko Imama - C Kevin Hayes - RW Emil Bemstrom

Line 4. LW Connor Dewar - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Erik Karlsson

Pair 2. LD Vladislav Kolyachonok - RD Kris Letang

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Conor Timmins

Goalies:

Starter - Tristan Jarry

Backup - Alex Nedeljkovic

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, Kevin Hayes

Second Unit - Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Danton Heinen, Kris Letang, Matt Grzelcyk

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Noel Acciari, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Danton Heinen, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Conor Timmins

Odds for Penguins vs Devils and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

Pittsburgh heads into Saturday's action as a home underdog against New Jersey.

On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh has +117 odds as a home underdog, while New Jersey has -145 odds as the road favorite. A $100 bet on the Pens could win $117, while a $145 bet on the Devils would net $100.

Pittsburgh will stay home to begin next week as they welcome the rival New York Islanders to town on Tuesday night. They'll then have some days off before concluding the homestand on Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

