Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | Feb. 23, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins are at home on Sunday afternoon for a matchup with the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are coming off an 8-3 blowout loss to the Capitals on Saturday afternoon, while the Rangers were worse, losing 8-2 to the Sabres on Saturday in Buffalo.

The Penguins (23-26-9) season is spiraling as they fall further out of playoff contention. At 55 points, they sit in last place in the Metropolitan Division creeping towards a top pick in the upcoming NHL draft. New York (27-25-4) is fifth in the Metropolitan with 58 points, holding on just four points back in the Eastern Conference wildcard race.

Bokondji Imama is Pittsburgh's only absence as he remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Bryan Rust (illness) is expected to return to the Penguins lineup after missing Saturday's loss to Washington.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Michael Bunting - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Cody Glass

Line 3. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Kevin Hayes - RW Philip Tomasino

Line 4. LW Danton Heinen - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Erik Karlsson

Pair 2. LD P.O. Joseph - RD Kris Letang

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vincent Desharnais

Goalies:

Starter - Joel Blomqvist

Backup - Alex Nedeljkovic

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, Michael Bunting

Second Unit - Kevin Hayes, Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Matt Grzelcyk

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Bryan Rust, P.O. Joseph, Vincent Desharnais

Odds for Penguins vs. Rangers and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

New York enters action as a road favorite to defeat the Pens on Sunday.

On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh is a +115 home underdog, while New York is a -135 road favorite. If the betting lines remain until the puck drops, a $100 wager on the Pens could win $115, while a $135 bet on the Rangers would net $100.

Following this weekend's back-to-back set of home games, Pittsburgh will begin next week by heading to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Tuesday night. They will then welcome the Flyers to Pittsburgh for a rematch on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

