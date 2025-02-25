  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Philadelphia Flyers | Feb. 25, 2025

Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Philadelphia Flyers | Feb. 25, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Feb 25, 2025 12:00 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (image credit: IMAGN)

The Pittsburgh Penguins return to action on Tuesday for another chapter of the Battle of Pennsylvania against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. The Penguins lost both of their home games over the weekend coming back from the 4 Nations break, while the Flyers took down the Oilers 6-3 on Saturday.

Ad

The Penguins (23-27-9) don't have much to play for as they have fallen further out of playoff contention. At 55 points, they're in last place in the Metropolitan Division, shifting their focus on the potential of a top pick in the upcoming NHL draft. Philadelphia (25-26-7) is tied for sixth in the Metropolitan with 57 points, five points back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh's injury absences are Bokondji Imama, who remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) who left after taking a hard hit from Matt Rempe on Sunday. Bryan Rust (illness) is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last three games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Danton Heinen - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Cody Glass

Line 3. LW Michael Bunting - C Kevin Hayes - RW Philip Tomasino

Line 4. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Ryan Shea - RD Erik Karlsson

Pair 2. LD P.O. Joseph - RD Kris Letang

Ad

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vincent Desharnais

Goalies:

Starter - Alex Nedeljkovic

Backup - Joel Blomqvist

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, Michael Bunting

Second Unit - Kevin Hayes, Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Cody Glass

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Bryan Rust, P.O. Joseph, Vincent Desharnais

Odds for Penguins vs. Flyers and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

The Flyers are home favorites to take down the Penguins on Tuesday.

Ad

On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh is a +101 underdog, while Philly is a -125 favorite. If the betting lines hold until the puck drops, a $100 wager on the Pens could win $101, while a $125 bet on the Flyers would net $100.

The battle of PA will shift to Pittsburgh on Thursday when the two teams face off at PPG Paints Arena. The Pens will then stay home to host the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs over the weekend.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी