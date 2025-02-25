Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Philadelphia Flyers | Feb. 25, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins return to action on Tuesday for another chapter of the Battle of Pennsylvania against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. The Penguins lost both of their home games over the weekend coming back from the 4 Nations break, while the Flyers took down the Oilers 6-3 on Saturday.

The Penguins (23-27-9) don't have much to play for as they have fallen further out of playoff contention. At 55 points, they're in last place in the Metropolitan Division, shifting their focus on the potential of a top pick in the upcoming NHL draft. Philadelphia (25-26-7) is tied for sixth in the Metropolitan with 57 points, five points back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh's injury absences are Bokondji Imama, who remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) who left after taking a hard hit from Matt Rempe on Sunday. Bryan Rust (illness) is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last three games.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Danton Heinen - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Cody Glass

Line 3. LW Michael Bunting - C Kevin Hayes - RW Philip Tomasino

Line 4. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Ryan Shea - RD Erik Karlsson

Pair 2. LD P.O. Joseph - RD Kris Letang

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vincent Desharnais

Goalies:

Starter - Alex Nedeljkovic

Backup - Joel Blomqvist

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, Michael Bunting

Second Unit - Kevin Hayes, Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Cody Glass

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Bryan Rust, P.O. Joseph, Vincent Desharnais

Odds for Penguins vs. Flyers and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

The Flyers are home favorites to take down the Penguins on Tuesday.

On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh is a +101 underdog, while Philly is a -125 favorite. If the betting lines hold until the puck drops, a $100 wager on the Pens could win $101, while a $125 bet on the Flyers would net $100.

The battle of PA will shift to Pittsburgh on Thursday when the two teams face off at PPG Paints Arena. The Pens will then stay home to host the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs over the weekend.

